Everyday people in Germany are done with tolerating climate alarmists sitting in the road preventing them from going about their daily business. Several videos have emerged over the past few days showing drivers almost running over the ‘protesters’ and dragging them out of the way by their hair.

Perfect execution. Be a hero—drag the disruptive “activists” out of the way by their hair. Allow traffic to move again. This is how you can help your community. pic.twitter.com/5b1oBfFnUh — Charles Cooper 🛰 (@coopsimms) July 15, 2023

The eco loons have seized on the fact that its hot and sunny in Europe (during the height of Summer) to further spew their mantra that the world is about to end.

And they’re doing it, as usual, by sitting in the road, or even gluing themselves to the roads.

Germany has seen a spate of such protests recently, but people are having none of it anymore: