Videos going viral on Monday taken last Thursday at St. Matthew’s School in Newfoundland, Canada decked out in LGBTQI+ “Pride” decorations show adults, presumably administrators and teachers, dressed in rainbow colored LGBTQI+ “Pride” costumes greeting the school’s kindergarten through seventh grade children at the door to the school and in the hallways which are decorated with “Pride” decorations. The adults can be heard repeatedly telling the children, “Happy ‘Pride’ day!”

Drag queens in schools. Homeschool your kids. pic.twitter.com/zv9dNxJW2i — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 5, 2023

St. Matthews is a former Catholic school that was made part of the Newfoundland public school system in 1998. A large white Christian cross was removed from the school’s façade in 2013 after a parent complained.

At least one of the videos was posted to the St. Matthew’s Twitter account, which has since been locked.

Public school in Justin Trudeau's Canada.pic.twitter.com/P6X5USJc6E — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023

Several children are seen waving the new “trans inclusive” “Pride” flags as they greet their fellow students under the supervision of an adult. The entering students are then seen walking under a “Pride” rainbow arch in the hallway. After clearing the “Pride” arch the students are greeted by two adult women draped in “Pride” flags. One of the women can be seen swishing her hips at the children.

A third video posted by the same account shows a drag queen at a school assembly.

