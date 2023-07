Joe Biden wandered around lost on stage at July 4th celebrations Tuesday after barely slurring his way through a teleprompter speech.

When it was time for Uncle Joe to get back to bed this happened…

“I don’t, man! I want to say hi to him!” Biden blathered, adding “You’re trying to get me off stage! You’re afraid I’m gonna start singing!”

Joe Biden has dementia pic.twitter.com/Zk4Dbi4fIK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2023

Biden Stutters, Stammers, Raises His Voice During National Education Association Speech pic.twitter.com/00GB88XKzT — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023