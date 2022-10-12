In a car crash interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday, Biden stammered and stuttered, often speaking absolute gibberish, and dropped the cheat cards his handlers had given him while declaring that there is no recession in the U.S.

Biden dropped his handlers’ flashcards mid-interview— it all went down hill from there.



It all started to go wrong for Biden after Tapper had asked about Hunter Biden facing criminal prosecution.

Then this happened:

How can Biden read those cards when he can’t even hold them?

And he keeps calling it ‘the Inflation Act’.

Biden then devolved into complete gibberish:

When asked if Americans are facing a recession, Biden said no, and then said maybe, but only ‘a slight’ recession:

Within the same breath Biden stated “the idea that there’s something — there’s an automaticity to recession is just not there. They keep — they’ve been predicting this on and off for the last –.”

Tapper then cut in to counter, “But you just said that a slight recession is possible.”

Biden responded, “It is possible. Look, it’s possible. I don’t anticipate it.”

