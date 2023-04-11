After speaking to a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden was caught on a hot mic asking his wife “We walk off?” to which she replied in the affirmative.

Right now in the White House briefing room: pic.twitter.com/r1PmQv878e April 10, 2023

Aka: "Daddy they're closing in on me and by me I mean us" — Proud Muricans 🇺🇸 (@proudmuricans) April 10, 2023