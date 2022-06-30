One of Joe Biden’s senior advisors bragged this week about how the administration’s forced transition to green energy is causing people working in the fossil fuels industry to lose their jobs.

Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy brags about “fossil fuels losing jobs" under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/cHs9zIvw33 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2022

Speaking from the Aspen Ideas Festival, Biden’s climate advisor Gina McCarthy stated “We have opportunities now to transfer to clean energy in a way that grows thousands of jobs. We just had a recent report that is showing that all of the energy and the employment stats from last year. Clean energy is winning. Fossil fuels losing jobs.”

