CNN and other news networks broadcast a split screen of Joe Biden ‘celebrating’ the passage of his ‘Inflation Reduction’ Act while the Dow Jones simultaneously tanked to its lowest point for two years on the news that inflation is still at record highs.

Watch:

CNN: "There is this unfortunate split screen right now with the Dow taking a total beating…it feels like it's hard to be celebratory for some people." pic.twitter.com/KOGbacKFhT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2022

The Dow Jones fell by over 1,200 points and the S&P 500 fell more than 4% on Tuesday following the August CPI report, which highlighted how inflation rose by 0.1% despite gas prices reducing slightly.

The inflation rate in August was 8.3% according to the report.

The report also found that wages are down 2.8% and energy prices surged 15.8%, the biggest rise in four decades.

READ MORE