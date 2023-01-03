A Portland woman called out the problems within the Democrat-controlled city’s homeless crisis on Saturday while speaking with outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren.

When asked what it was like being homeless in Portland, she said, “It’s a piece of cake, really. That’s probably why you’ve got so many out here because they feed you three meals a day. You don’t have to do shit but stay in your tent or party or if you smoke a lot of dope you can do that.”

“It’s a piece of cake…you get three meals a day and don’t have to do shit…wake up, eat get high, wake up eat get high” repeat. A homeless woman shared with me why it’s so easy to be homeless. She was brutally honest because she hates the enablement “They are loving us to death” pic.twitter.com/HxRUoSFFFu — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

The woman, identified as Wendy, also explained that many of the homeless are in a daily cycle of eating and getting high, according to Fox News.

In his post, Dahlgren said she hates enablement and “They are loving us to death.”

