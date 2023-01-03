VIDEO: Woman Calls Homeless Life in Portland ‘a Piece of Cake’ Because ‘You Don’t Have to Do Sh*t’

A Portland woman called out the problems within the Democrat-controlled city’s homeless crisis on Saturday while speaking with outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren.

When asked what it was like being homeless in Portland, she said, “It’s a piece of cake, really. That’s probably why you’ve got so many out here because they feed you three meals a day. You don’t have to do shit but stay in your tent or party or if you smoke a lot of dope you can do that.”

The woman, identified as Wendy, also explained that many of the homeless are in a daily cycle of eating and getting high, according to Fox News.

In his post, Dahlgren said she hates enablement and “They are loving us to death.”

