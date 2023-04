White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment Wednesday when asked if the school shooting in Nashville by a trans individual should be classified as a ‘hate crime’.

KJP: "It's not for us to decide" if a transgender lunatic shooting up a Christian school and killing 6 people (3 of whom were children) should be classified as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/SoJYx4zD16 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023

The transgender terrorist Audrey Hale specifically targeted Christians, killing three children and three teachers at a private school last week.

Yet KJP stated that “It’s not for us to decide” whether the act constitutes a hate crime, when asked by a journalist.