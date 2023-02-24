Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to argue Thursday that the performance of White House staff and the Biden Administration should be judged on race, gender and sexual preference.

Jean-Pierre: "The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history. The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify is female and a record 7 assistants to the president are LGBTQ+." pic.twitter.com/BLlEfrwO3E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

“The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history,” Jean-Pierre stated, adding “The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female.”

She continued, “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of the racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+.”

“So again, this is something that the president prides himself on,” she concluded.

What? Why does this matter? Is anyone actually doing a good job?

