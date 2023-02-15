A Fort Belvoir mom has released shocking video of her 12-year-old son being “strangled” by a girl twice his size on a school bus in Virginia and claims her son’s abuser only received a slap on the wrist.

From WUSA 9, “VIDEO: Boy choked on school bus, mother demands consequences”:

Taylor Brock said her son was captured on cell phone video being choked by a female classmate on a school bus from Walt Whitman Middle School in Alexandria.



In the one-minute video, the girl could be seen smacking her son and grabbing him by the mouth. There was a brief exchange between the two before she grabs him by the neck. Seconds later, the girl appeared to be choking him against the seat.



“My son came home crying, and I saw the marks on his neck,” Brock said. “It breaks my heart that there are all these kids on the bus and not one decided to stand up.”



The incident happened in late January, but she posted the video through her business website on Monday. She said the response from the school to keep her child safe has been inadequate.



Brock said she not only pressed charges but had a Fairfax County judge grant a protective order against the girl earlier this month.

READ MORE