VIDEO – ‘We Fight Back’: California Shopkeepers Chase Off Suspected Thief

Workers at a jewelry store in El Monte, California, did not allow a suspected thief get what he wanted on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, the attempted robbery incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. inside Meza’s Jewelry, a family owned shop located on Main Street, ABC 7 reported.

Video footage shows one of the workers beating a man wearing dark colored clothes with a stick as debris is seen strewn all over the shop’s floor:

The suspected thief struggles to get out the door to make his escape. At one point, an older man wearing a grey shirt rips the suspected thief’s shirt off as he turns and runs from the workers.

The group chases him away from their store and the camera then pans back to the older man who appears to be trying to calm down and catch his breath as he sits near the shop’s entrance.

Police are now investigating the incident that started when the man, who was carrying a hammer, entered the building and allegedly smashed a display case, then pepper sprayed the workers.

“Me, my uncle and my dad were tugging him out. I was trying to defend my family because as you could see he was hitting my dad and my uncle,” one staff member said of the ordeal.

