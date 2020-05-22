WXYZ Detroit:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, like Gov. Mario Cuomo, is sending COVID patients to nursing homes!

Relatives of the 75-year-old man who was brutally beaten inside the Westwood Nursing Center began to suspect something was wrong because they couldn’t get in touch with him and they said neither could staffers at the Veterans Hospital.

And that is where the senior citizen was assaulted by another patient, a 20-year-old man, who was arrested Thursday after video of the beating went viral.

The suspect’s father, who asked not to be named, said his son has mental health issues and a pending assault case in Washtenaw County and should never have been placed in the nursing home.

He said his son was recently moved to the nursing center because the 20-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the University of Michigan Hospital.

“He has issues and for them to put him in a facility like that, nothing good was going to happen,” the suspect’s father told 7 Action News.

The full unblurred video was posted to numerous twitter accounts but has now been disabled by twitter. Here is the WXYZ video, significantly shortened and with perp’s face blurred.

“Is this even possible to believe? Can this be real?” the president wrote. “Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

