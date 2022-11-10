After winning a decisive victory to secure his third term as Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul promised to end the “COVID cover up,” by forcing Anthony Fauci into court.

Paul told supporters that he intends to focus on uncovering the evidence for COVID emerging from a lab, and whether it was manipulated with funding from Fauci’s NIH.

“Thanks for coming out to Dr. Fauci’s retirement party!” Paul joked.

“I promise you this: the COVID cover-up will end,” the Senator urged, adding “I will not only hold Dr. Fauci accountable, we will finally investigate why your tax dollars were sent to fund dangerous research in Wuhan.”

