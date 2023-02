After visiting East Palestine, Ohio and talking to residents about the continuing emergency there, President Trump had a simple message for the AWOL Joe Biden… “GET OVER HERE.”

Watch:

I asked President Trump what his message to Joe Biden was.



His response: “Get over here.” pic.twitter.com/eX9pKargCq February 22, 2023

Trump quipped that he hopes Biden can find some money left over to send to East Palestine once he is back from helping Ukraine with handouts.

Even CNN is calling out Biden for doing nothing:

CNN finally notes the "THREE WEEKS of angry pleas from residents of East Palestine that the company, the [EPA], and the president of the United States are simply not doing enough." pic.twitter.com/aQREEgfcsf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023