President Trump spent a portion of his speech this week at the America First Agenda Summit calling for a crack down on sexualization of children in schools and society at large.

“Federal, state, and local governments should aggressively enforce existing statutes to stop the perverted sexualization of minor children,” Trump told the crowd, adding “You have the statues.”

Trump further noted that “A society that refuses to protect its children is a society that soon will not be able to protect anybody.”

“This is a hallmark of cultural and social decay against which we should fight back very hard and very soon,” Trump asserted, further warning that “We don’t have time to wait years to do this.”

He continued, blasting “The sickos who are pushing sexual content in kindergartens, or providing puberty-blockers to young children.”

“They’re not just engaged in acts of depravity. In many cases, they are breaking the law and they should be held fully accountable,” Trump urged.

Trump then turned to the issue of transgenders competing in sports.

READ MORE