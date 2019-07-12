BREITBART:

A Texas reporter in the Rio Grande Valley took her camera to Rincon Village and witnessed approximately 300 migrants crossing the border and turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents. The crossings occurred Tuesday night between 6 p.m. and midnight.

#BORDERNEWS FINAL UPDATE: Thanks for watching these super short informal clips of what’s happening on the Texas Mexico Border. This is what it looks like just feet from the Rio Grande while the rest of the world is sleeping. Next shift of agents just showed up. #BorderReport #RGV pic.twitter.com/xFpiWEjmA3 — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) July 11, 2019

KGBT CBS4 Reporter Sydney Hernandez traveled to the Texas border at Rincon Village Wednesday night at about 6 p.m. The deserted area on the banks of the Rio Grande is a well-known border crossing area. During the next six hours, Hernandez sent out a series of tweets capturing the images of migrants walking up the dirt roads from the border river where human smugglers cross them at will. The migrant walk up to the first Border Patrol agent or other law enforcement officers they can find and turn themselves in.