CBS LOS ANGELES:

Teenage girls were caught on camera hurling heavy objects at McDonald’s employees in Moreno Valley after being asked to leave a children’s play area – causing thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police.

“I was about to get hit in the head. They were throwing them pretty high too, like they had no aim,” said employee Dexter Forbes Jr.

Forbes claimed they broke a monitor during a fight that quickly escalated.

“Telling me to get up and fight them, and I said I’m not gonna fight you,” a 28-year-old mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “I mean, you saw what they did to the older man.”

The woman said she asked the teens to leave the kids clubhouse where her 2- and 5-year-old daughters were playing.

The woman said when she refused to fight the minors, “they came and they threw cups of water and ice at us”.

Her father then chased the group outside and held onto one of the girls while he called the cops. At that point, the victim said she ran out and told him to let the girl go.

“They were punching me the whole time,” she said.