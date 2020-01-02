NEW YORK POST:

A car was caught on dashcam footage speeding off a cliff on a California highway, a report said Wednesday.

The video, filmed from a car driving in the opposite direction, shows a dark-colored SUV speeding along the shoulder before plunging off the cliff, according to The Mercury News.

The incident took place along Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County, the paper said.

The footage was released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the sheriff’s office and San Mateo County Fire Department searched for the car and driver in the waters off the cliff on Wednesday but were not able to locate the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol told the Mercury News that the choppy surf stymied the search effort.