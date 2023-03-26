Law enforcement in Nashville arrested a 32-year-old suspected serial attacker on Thursday, a person allegedly caught on video targeting an individual at a laundromat this week.

BREAKING: The suspected attacker, Khadree Renfro, 32, was arrested tonight on Pennock Avenue by detectives from the Violent Crimes Division & the East Precinct's Community Field Intelligence Team. Charges are forthcoming. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 24, 2023

Khadree Renfro has been charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, Fox 17 reported Friday.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division and the East Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Team arrested Renfro on Pennock Avenue, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a social media post on Thursday night.

The department also announced his bond was set at $150,000, and noted officials are still investigating the suspect:

Per the Fox article, he is a suspect in three other attacks, and the most recent incident occurred Wednesday at a laundromat on Dickerson Pike.

