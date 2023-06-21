Another video filmed by a student has gone viral showing a teacher attempting to lecture them about having the ‘wrong opinion’ on gender and biology.

A Student At @MearnsAcademy Was Kicked Out Of Class For Saying There Are Only Two Genders.@english_mearns pic.twitter.com/6rklBOf4aX — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) June 20, 2023

The footage, posted by conservative action group Turning Point UK, shows an aggravated teacher explaining to a student in Scotland why he has been removed from the classroom, for expressing his opinion that there are only two genders.

In the exchange, the student holds firm demanding to know why he can’t express his opinion, despite it being scientifically sound.

The teacher tells the student that “this is an inclusive school,” and that it is his opinion that there are “more than two genders in this country,” adding “that is an opinion which is acceptable.”

“You are choosing to make an issue of this,” the teacher continues, adding that the student “had an opportunity to keep quiet.”