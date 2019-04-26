THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Real reporters stationed along the U.S.-Mexico border continue to share disturbing footage of the massive scope of the illegal immigration crisis, most recently with video of hundreds of illegal immigrants streaming into the country to awaiting buses for processing.

KGBT reporter Sydney Hernandez is exposing the reality of the situation on the border, and it’s clear the crisis is only getting worse by the day.

#BORDERNEWS Wednesday between 12:00 AM and 5:00 A.M. Border Patrol agents apprehended almost 300 undocumented immigrants in Los Ebanos, TX in 6 separate groups within those 5 hours. Here’s a video of hundreds of them crossing. Daily apprehension rate in #RGV is 1,100 per @CBPRGV pic.twitter.com/8ZZKAbHzD7 — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) April 25, 2019

The video shows numerous Border Patrol agents ushering a massive group of migrants down a roadway, with emergency vehicles and flashing lights guiding the route. At least one transport bus was also parked along the road, illuminated by emergency flashers.