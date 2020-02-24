Breitbart:

A soldier deployed in Iraq helped policemen stop two alleged burglars after he saw them outside his home in Park Ridge, Illinois, on Friday.

Officers received a call from Richard Wharton who said he was a soldier serving in Iraq and informed them that he saw two suspects outside his home by using a doorbell camera linked to his smartphone, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“The man reportedly told police he watched two people walk toward his garage on the 1800 block of South Fairview Avenue and then exit the garage holding several power tools,” the report said.

When officers arrived in the area around 2:30 a.m., they saw two suspects walking not far from Wharton’s home and carrying items investigators said were stolen from the garage.

Officers were able to quickly identify the suspects thanks to the soldier’s excellent description of them.

See the video at Breitbart