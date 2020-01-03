NEW YORK POST:

A no-holds-barred brawl between a man and woman erupted aboard a Bronx 6 train, the latest mayhem on a Big Apple subway, disturbing footage posted online shows.

The one-minute-long footage posted to Twitter on Thursday shows a bearded man in gray jeans and a caramel-colored jacket punching and kicking a woman dressed in black, and dragging her out by the hair onto the train platform.

The woman fights back, booting him and punching him in the face.

“Oh My God this is f–ked” one straphanger says as the video begins.