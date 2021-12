NEW YORK POST:

Video obtained by The Post shows the moment a woman suddenly attacked an NYPD officer in front of a Bronx precinct station house and how the cop then wrestled her to the ground, police said Sunday.

The footage shows suspect Penelope Hernandez, 29, of Decatur Avenue casually walking up the stairs in front of the 52nd Precinct station house before punching the officer in the face around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 30, according to police.

More from the NY Post