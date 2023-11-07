Video shows UPenn rallygoer speak fondly of ‘glorious Oct. 7’ at pro-Palestinian rally

A reported University of Pennsylvania student said she felt “so empowered and happy” that Palestinian independence felt within reach on the same day Hamas militants invaded Israel and slaughtered 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to a video.

The clip, circulating online and reshared by Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres, shows the back of a woman — reportedly a junior at the Ivy League college — draped in a keffiyeh as she passionately speaks into a microphone to a crowd of people at a pro-Palestinian rally in Philadelphia.

She asked the rally-goers to remember the photo of Palestinians bulldozing the barb-wired fence between Israel and Gaza as well as other “joyful and powerful images which came from the glorious October 7th” — when bloodthirsty Hamas terrorists crossed the border into Israel and shot and killed dozens of families in their homes and hundreds of young people at a music festival.

