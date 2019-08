NEW YORK POST:

New video shows a trio of armed robbers who held up a jewelry store in the heart of Manhattan’s Diamond District in a brazen stickup on Sunday afternoon.

The 14-second footage from surveillance cameras inside Midtown’s Avianne and Co. shows the crooks tossing a duffel bag and tying up the store’s workers in a back room, which has at least a dozen bottles of champagne and alcohol displayed on the wall.