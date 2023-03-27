An activist could be seen in video footage wrestling with a Texas senate official who was trying to stop a transgender witness from testifying over the allotted time.

In the video that went viral, officials repeatedly asked Loren Perkins to abide by state senate rules to stop giving testimony at the end of her allotted two minutes on Thursday.

However, the unidentified activist continued to obstruct the official as Perkins compared lawmakers to Nazis for trying to criminalize sexual drag performances in front of kids.

She continued her tirade, comparing a pair of drag show bills to a “fascist ideology” like that from “a small man with a smaller mustache” in 1930s Germany.

After repeated ignored requests, an official — later IDed as Sergeant-at-Arms Austin Osborn — walked forward to turn off the microphone.

