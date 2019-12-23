NEW YORK POST:

A 7-year-old Irish lad named Sean got a closer wild animal encounter than he intended when a Siberian tiger lunged at him Sunday at a zoo in Ireland. A clip of the adrenaline-pounding moment is now going viral on social media.

The video — recorded by Sean’s father, Rob, who asked that their last name be withheld — shows the smiling boy posing for the camera in front of the tiger enclosure at the Dublin Zoo.

However, the precious photo op takes a terrifying turn when the colossal cat leaps at the small child and paws at the safety glass, causing Sean to flee. Rob can be heard guffawing in the background.

Fortunately, Sean “reacted pretty calm,” Rob told Storyful. However, the dad adds that his other son “ran like the clappers” — UK slang for “very fast.”

Rob posted a Twitter video of the tiger’s frightening photobomb with the caption “my son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today.”