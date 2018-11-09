GIZMODO:

The so-called Camp Fire has already consumed over 20,000 acres in Northern California, forcing about 50,000 people to evacuate. But the fire has moved so quickly that some people have barely escaped—like Brynn Parrott Chatfield from the town of Paradise, who posted this video to social media showing her family’s terrifying drive through the flames yesterday.



The video, published to Facebook, truly looks like something out of a movie. They’re surrounded on both sides with flames lapping at the road as they race to get out.

“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should,” Brynn Parrott Chatfield wrote on Facebook. “My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It’s very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary.”