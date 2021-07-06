SFPD confirms this shoplifting incident at Neiman Marcus in Union Square at about 5:49 pm.



A man I spoke w/tonite says his wife works in area, saw it happen & sent me this video which is circulating online.



Handbags at Palo Alto NM were also stolen in a similar fashion in May pic.twitter.com/KOSY8sbaGO — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 6, 2021

Exclusive: Video of Neiman Marcus getting robbed by 10 ppl this evening in San Francisco! San Francisco is lawlessness personified!Thank you Chesa Boudin and mayor and our supervisors who all love and support these dumb and dangerous policies implemented by the DA! Police are investigating a case of shoplifting at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco. Video shows stream of handbag thieves sprinting out of SF Neiman Marcus. A victim told police several suspects entered the store, grabbed the merchandise and left the scene in multiple cars. No arrests were made. A similar heist at Neiman Marcus in Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Also, occurred in early June. The same gang is suspected. Police say the incident happened Monday at 5:49 p.m. at the store located at 150 Stockton Street in Union Square.

