NEW YORK POST:

Harrowing video shows a pizza shop worker being brutally assaulted during a robbery near Seattle.

The footage, released Monday by the King County Sheriff’s Office, shows Southside Pizza employee Brittany Brophy fending off an attacker who busted into the White Center business via a back door late Monday.

The assailant, clad in all black, can be seen approaching Brophy inside an office, where she was counting money just before ending her shift, Q13 FOX reports.

Brophy immediately retreats onto a desk while kicking wildly at the man, who then tries to subdue her. The man grabs a bundle of cash while still struggling with Brophy, and she tries to escape the office but is violently tossed to the floor.

The crook then flees the office as Brophy tries to collect herself and take stock of what was stolen, the footage shows.