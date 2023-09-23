Video shows San Francisco tourists being thrown from vehicle during brazen theft

A shocking video showed tourists being thrown off a vehicle while trying to stop brazen thieves from speeding off with their belongings during a violent robbery in a popular San Francisco area.

Dmitry Koval, a victim who posted the video to Instagram, told The Post that he and his friends were hoping to take in the scenery and get something to eat at the Fort Mason Center lot in the Marian District on September 13.

The group was already across the parking lot at about 4 p.m. when they saw a black SUV park pull up next to their two vans.

They watched in horror as two suspects got out of their vehicle and broke into their vehicles.

“We saw them taking bags from our vans and started putting it into the black SUV,” Koval, 30, said. “That’s when my friends started running and other people there were honking their horns. I heard someone yell, ‘Don’t run to them! They might have a gun!’

