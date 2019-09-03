NEW YORK POST:

A Texas rodent was caught on camera jumping into a deep fryer at a Whataburger over the weekend.

Facebook user Brushawn Lewis posted the footage on his page Saturday, saying: “This s–t is crazy.”

“I’m at whataburger in Bastrop Tx. It’s a damn rat just out in the open!” Lewis wrote in the caption. “But it did get deep fried! Smdh.”

Lewis’ video, which has been shared more than 60,000 times, first shows the tiny critter on a counter near the deep fryer, with Whataburger workers trying desperately to snatch him up — to no avail.