WDW Fox6 News – Ohio:

Prosecutors say a desperate and dangerous convicted sex offender walked nearly seven miles hoping to meet a teen girl for sex.

Steven Prest has just been sentenced to two years in prison, and he’ll have to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to WJW.

He began his long walk at a hospital – where his girlfriend had just given birth to their baby.

Prest was one of the first to be convicted in a big sex sting carried out by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It happened in the summer during the weekend Cleveland hosted the MLB All-Star Game.

Video shows Prest walking and stopping at a convenience store not far from where investigators say he expected to meet a 15-year-old girl. They say he actually had been talking to an undercover officer. A team of agents put him in handcuffs.