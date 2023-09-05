Video shows plane crash at gender reveal party, killing 1

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

A gender reveal turned deadly on Sept. 2 when the pilot flying overhead dumping pink smoke crashed. Video showed the Piper PA-25 Pawnee flying low over the expectant couple before the left wing bent upward and the plane pulled up and spiraled to the ground just beyond the cheering partygoers. The pilot was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Local news outlet Línea Directa Portal reported that the party was held at the La Laguna farm and the pilot, identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel, was to fly overhead and release smoke to reveal the gender of the baby. Video from a witness shows Ángel fly low above the couple in a cloud of pink smoke. Partygoers began releasing confetti canons and the couple embraced as video showed the left wing suddenly bent and the plane shot upward before spiraling down beyond a line of trees.According to Línea Directa, witnesses called 911 and paramedics quickly arrived. The pilot was trapped inside the aircraft and Navolato Red Cross paramedics helped him out and took him to the hospital in serious condition, where he later died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported after the crash. Línea Directa stated that Ángel flew upward, “presumably due to the sudden movement and the wind caused a wing of the plane to beak and go into a tailspin.” A proper investigation into the crash will be carried out by corresponding authorities.

