THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A Republican New York state assemblyman retweeted a video that depicts four New York Police Department officers struggling to arrest a man resisting to get into a police car.

Mike Reilly disseminated the video, which shows the officers calling for assistance as onlookers demand the cops call an ambulance for the man, who is under arrest.

According to the New York Post, the recorded incident surfaced hours after NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill claimed that a police slowdown when performing routine work would not occur in response to Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s termination from the force. Reilly, a former NYPD lieutenant, points to the video as proof that NYPD cops are slowing down their responses to routine calls in the wake of Pantaleo’s firing.

“In that video, you hear the public who were filming it. They actually said, ‘Call him an ambulance.’ They all realize that isn’t what’s supposed to be done there. He is physically resisting getting put into a police car,” Reilly told the Washington Examiner. “So the arrest has not been fully effective at that time. The person is in custody, but he can’t be transported from there.”