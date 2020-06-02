NY POST

An NYPD officer was attacked by several men in the Bronx Monday night as onlookers recording the struggle egged on the suspects. The footage, which was tweeted by the city’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, shows two men forcefully toss an unknown object at an officer who’s on the ground struggling with somebody else. After the second man attacks, the man tussling with the cop runs free, the video shows. The officer, appearing dazed, gets up after the group flees and immediately draws his gun, but doesn’t appear to point it toward anyone in particular, according to the video.

