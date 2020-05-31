New York Post:

“Get out of my mother-f–king way,” she shouts before hurling the device at the marked police vehicle parked at Eastern Parkway and Washington Avenue.

Video shows the moment that a woman threw a lit Molotov cocktail into an NYPD car full of cops — shouting at the crowd, “get out of my mother-f–king way.”

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, New York, appeared to light the makeshift explosive before screening the crowd early Saturday in Crown Heights as protests over the killing of George Floyd winded down.

“What the hell do you got going?” the person behind the camera could be heard saying. “Hey, where is she going?”

Wearing a black T-shirt with a backpack, Shader then walks further into the crowd out of the camera’s frame before returning with the lit explosive.

RELATED STORY: Protester Arrested for Molotov Cocktail

Read more at The New York Post