NEW YORK POST:

Video shows the moment an NYPD officer fired three shots at a vehicle believed to be connected to several high-end robberies as it took off down a Manhattan sidewalk, nearly hitting pedestrians attempting to evade arrest.

CCTV footage shows several unmarked police vehicles pull up next to a black BMW parked on West 28th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 11 outside of the ritzy Pergola eatery and hookah bar.

The vehicle had matched the description of a car tied to several robberies from several high-end diners and jewelry stores. Police had run the plates, which did not match the Beemer.

Video shows uniformed officers attempting to box the BMW in, but desperate to escape, the driver pops the curb, hits the gas and takes off down the sidewalk.

