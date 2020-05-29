New York Post:

Harrowing footage shows the moment cops abandoned the Minneapolis police precinct that was torched by those protesting the death of George Floyd.

The video, posted to Twitter late Thursday, shows a lawless and anarchic scene outside of the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct, which went up in flames at about 10 p.m. as crowds continued to protest Monday’s death of George Floyd for a third consecutive night.

Several police vehicles are seen pulling out of the precinct as protesters run toward the department building, some while tossing objects and shouting expletives, video shows.

More at The New York Post