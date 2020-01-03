NEW YORK POST:

The exact moment that Quds commander Qassem Soleimani and his associates were killed in the US airstrike at Baghdad airport was captured on closed circuit video that showed a blinding flash and blazing debris hurtling skyward.

The CCTV video taken close to the airport was obtained by the Daily Mail from Iraqi TV station AhadTV and shows a large explosion as one of the two vehicles was destroyed by precision airstrike.

Iran has vowed a “crushing revenge” and “jihad” on the US following the attack.

Soleimani died in the strike ordered by President Trump amid rising tensions between the two countries after supporters of Iranian militias attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Hussein Jafari Nia and Major-General Hadi Taremi were ​also killed in the strike, along with Colonel of the Guards Shahroud Mozaffari Nia and Captain Waheed Zamanian.​ ​