NY POST

Dramatic video shows the moment a pair of former US Special Forces soldiers were captured by Venezuelan troops after what officials are calling a coup attempt to oust President Nicolás Maduro. Footage shows Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41 with their hands up in the air in the port city of La Guaira, being walked to shore at gunpoint,according to the Daily Mail. They are then forced to lay down on the ground with six other men — believed to be among the 300 mercenaries recruited in Columbia for the failed coup attempt. Former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau claimed responsibility for orchestrating the raid, calling it “Operation Gideon” and saying it was an attempt to capture Maduro and “liberate” the South American nation.

