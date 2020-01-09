NEW YORK POST:

Horrifying video has emerged showing the moment a Ukraine International Air plane slammed into the ground southwest of Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

In the footage published by Iranian news outlet Raavi Online, a camera pointed at a building captures a blinding light as the Boeing 737 explodes, sending fiery debris flying everywhere.

The plane crashed moments after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Aboard the flight were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.