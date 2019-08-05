NEW YORK POST:

Heart-stopping video captures the moment hero cops shoot and kill Connor Betts during his murderous rampage in Dayton, Ohio — with him collapsing just steps from the front door of a packed bar.

Surveillance footage shows dozens of joyful revelers, some hugging warmly, forced to suddenly flee for their lives as the masked 24-year-old starts firing his legally purchased AR-15-style rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition.

Betts can be seen wearing a bulletproof vest as he races toward a bar with his rifle raised.

But he collapses just steps from the front door as cops gun him down.