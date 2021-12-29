NEWSWEEK:

A recent video showed officers removing a mother and child from a New York restaurant because they were unable to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

NYPD kicks out a child for not having a vaccine passport.



pic.twitter.com/2bkeK0sRnv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 28, 2021

The video, which was posted across social media, begins by showing a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer walking up to a table and telling a young child’s mother that if he doesn’t have a COVID-19 vaccine card, he must leave.

A person behind the camera can be heard criticizing the NYPD officer, saying, “scaring a child. Traumatizing a child. Hope you feel good about yourself NYPD.”

