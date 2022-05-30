NEW YORK POST:

A video circulating on social media over the weekend shows a group of people brutally beating an Asian man inside a lower Manhattan subway station.

Allegedly this man attempted to rape a girl on the train 🚆 and these good citizens pulled him off the train



@ blairrrichardson pic.twitter.com/X0nVbz45DV — GrindFace TV (GPound.com) (@grindfacetv_) May 27, 2022

The video, which appeared to be filmed at the Fulton Street station, showed the man being pummeled by two men as a third holds him up as if a human punching bag.

One of the men rounds up and slaps the man in the face. His body appears to go limp until a second man delivers a round of punches to his head. The group cheers and applauds the beating.

It was not clear Sunday night whether the incident was being investigated as a hate crime against an Asian New Yorker — a persistent problem since the onset of the pandemic, which some politicians labeled the “China Virus.”

Some claimed the attack was a case of vigilante justice. Cops said they are looking into the video.

