NEW YORK POST:

Disturbing cellphone video shows an ex-con wanted in a water-bucket attack on NYPD cops boldly challenging officers who tracked him down in The Bronx — then bolting when they went to place him under arrest.

The brazen display of contempt for the NYPD emerged Tuesday, one day after Police Commissioner James O’Neill fired Daniel Pantaleo over the fatal arrest of Eric Garner in 2014.

The video shows Keith Ford, who’s on parole for an attempted-robbery conviction, shouting angrily as three plainclothes members of the NYPD’s Bronx Warrant Squad attempt to put him in handcuffs, according to a law-enforcement source familiar with the incident.