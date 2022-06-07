NEW YORK POST:

Newly released video captured the horrifying moment a man violently tossed a 52-year-old woman onto the subway tracks in the Bronx on Sunday.

The footage, provided Monday by the NYPD, shows the still-at-large suspect’s random attack on the victim at the Jackson Avenue station at about 4:45 p.m.

The man, wearing a backwards baseball cap and white tank top, approached the woman from behind, grabbed her with both hands and threw her towards the tracks, the video shows.

The woman hit the platform pavement before tumbling onto the roadbed.

Bystanders helped pick the woman up from the track and onto the platform, an MTA spokesperson said. No train was approaching when she was tossed onto the tracks.

