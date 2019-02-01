NEW YORK POST:

And the award for worst acting in an insurance scam goes to …

A New Jersey subcontractor has been busted for staging a laughably bad fake fall — all caught on videotape — to score insurance money, according to reports Friday.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, of Randolph is seen on the surveillance-camera footage first tossing ice on the floor in the break room at an unnamed Woodbridge firm last fall — then plopping down in a fake tumble, prosecutors told CNN.

In the footage, Goldinski, who is an independent contractor, stands over the ice and looks around for a few moments before half-sitting, half toppling onto the floor.

He later filed a false insurance claim for an ambulance service and treatment for “injuries” at a nearby hospital, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

But the bad actor was busted for the alleged scam after authorities launched an investigation into his insurance claim, according to CNN.

“The investigation revealed that Goldinsky purposely threw the ice on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace, placed himself on the ground and waited until he was discovered,” the prosecutor’s office told the station.

On Jan.1, he was charged with insurance fraud and theft for the allegedly phony fall, which occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone, and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system,” prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement.

